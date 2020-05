BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Q1 Adjusted EBITDA Up 5.9%

May 14 (Reuters) - SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG:

* REITERATE 2020 ADJUSTED. EBITDA GUIDANCE SUPPORTED BY STRONG Q1 AND COST CONTAINMENT

* Q1 SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED +3.6% DRIVEN BY CUSTOMER MOMENTUM AND B2B, WHILE TOTAL REVENUE WAS UP +2.8%

* Q1 ADJUSTED. EBITDA UP +5.9%

* REVENUE GUIDANCE HAS BEEN MODIFIED DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG - FY’20 REVENUE IS EXPECTED BETWEEN CHF 1,840-1,880M (PREVIOUSLY CHF 1,875-1915M).

* EXPECTS TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND IN RANGE OF CHF 4.55-4.65 PER SHARE FOR FY’20 TO BE PAID OUT OF FOREIGN CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES IN FY’21. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)