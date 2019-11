Nov 13 (Reuters) - SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG:

* ADJUSTED. EBITDA UP +2.0% (INCL. IFRS 16: +9.4%)

* Q3 GROSS PROFIT ROSE BY +1.9% YOY TO CHF 316M, DUE TO SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY +1.0% YOY TO CHF 474M

* Q3 NET INCOME EUR 48 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)