BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Reports Qtrly Revenue CHF 455 Mln

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG:

* QTRLY GROSS PROFIT ROSE BY +2.6% YOY TO CHF 311M, DUE TO SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH

* STRONG CUSTOMER GROWTH IN MOBILE POSTPAID (+10% YOY), INTERNET (+9%) AND TV (+15%) IN Q2

* Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED +3.4% (INCL. IFRS 16 +10.3%) TO CHF 155M

* Q2’19 NET INCOME SLIGHTLY IMPROVED TO CHF 27M YOY

* FY’19 REVENUE CONTINUES TO BE EXPECTED BETWEEN CHF 1,860 MILLION -1,900 MILLION

* SEES FY 2019 EBITDA IN RANGE FROM CHF 613- 628M TO CHF 618-628M

* SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS - EXPECTS TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND IN RANGE OF CHF 4.35-4.45 PER SHARE FOR FY’19, PAID OUT OF CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES IN FY’20

* FY’19 CAPEX IS REITERATED IN RANGE OF CHF 420 MILLION - CHF 460 MILLION

* Q2 TOTAL REVENUE DECREASED BY -1.7% YOY TO CHF 455M

* SAYS EXPECTS 45 MILLION SFR MORE IN SYNERGIES FROM TAKEOVER OF UPC

* QTRLY SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED BY +3.1% YOY AS A RESULT OF MOBILE POSTPAID, INTERNET / TV AND B2B REVENUE GROWTH

* SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS - INCREASING TOTAL ANNUAL SYNERGY RUN RATE EXPECTATION FROM CHF 235 MILLION TO CHF 280 MILLION FROM UPC SWITZERLAND ACQUISITION