Sept 10 (Reuters) - SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG :

* REQUEST BY AXXION IN RESPECT OF THE CONTEMPLATED EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* AXXION REQUESTS REMOVAL OF PETER KURER, CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF BOD, AND REMOVAL OF JESPER OVESEN, BOD MEMBER, BE PUT ON AGENDA OF EGM

* IS REVIEWING REQUEST AND WILL RESPOND IN DUE COURSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)