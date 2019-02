Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG:

* SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP - IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH LIBERTY GLOBAL REGARDING ACQUISITION OF UPC SWITZERLAND FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF CHF6.3 BILLION

* SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG - NO FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN MADE

* SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS- IN EVENT OF TRANSACTION, SUNRISE COMMITTED TO PRUDENT CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO RETAINING ITS EXISTING PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND POLICY