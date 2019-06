June 3 (Reuters) - SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG:

* SWISS COMPETITION COMMISSION DECIDED TO EXAMINE IN DETAIL PLANNED TAKEOVER OF UPC SWITZERLAND BY SUNRISE

* SAYS SUCH A PHASE II REVIEW IS IN LINE WITH SUNRISE’S EXPECTATION

* EXPECTS THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE APPROVED BY COMPETITION AUTHORITIES

* DECISION BY COMCO/WEKO IS EXPECTED BY BEGINNING OF OCTOBER 2019 AT LATEST

* ANTICIPATES THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN Q4 2019