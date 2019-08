BRIEF-Sunrise could take on more debt to finance UPC deal, if needed

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group Ag:

* CFO SAYS OFFERED AN ALTERNATIVE FINANCING OPTION OF UP TO 1.5 BILLION SFR, FREENET DECLINED OFFER; “WITH THAT, THIS OPTION IS DEAD”

* SAYS WILL HOLD TALKS WITH SHAREHOLDERS IN COMING WEEKS ON CAPITAL INCREASE, LEVERAGE TO FIND OUT IF CHANGES ARE NECESSARY

* SAYS CONVINCED THAT MAJORITY OF SHAREHOLDERS WILL BACK THE TRANSACTION

* SAYS STANDS BY TRANSACTION AND CONTRACT WITH LIBERTY GLOBAL

* SAYS COMPANY COULD TAKE ON MORE DEBT TO FINANCE UPC ACQUISITION, IF NECESSARY Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)