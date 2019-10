BRIEF-Sunrise Says Welcomes Glass Lewis, Ethos And Zrating Support For Proposed Ordinary Capital Increase

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG:

* SUNRISE WELCOMES GLASS LEWIS, ETHOS AND ZRATING SUPPORT FOR THE PROPOSED ORDINARY CAPITAL INCREASE AND ACQUISITION OF UPC SWITZERLAND AND COMMENTS ON ISS REPORT

* SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS - REITERATES RECOMMENDATION THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED ORDINARY CAPITAL INCREASE FOR ACQUISITION OF UPC SWITZERLAND

* SUNRISE SAYS ISS REPORT IS MISLEADING DUE TO MATERIAL VALUATION INCONSISTENCIES & FACTUAL ERRORS MISREPRESENT LONG-TERM BENEFITS TO SUNRISE SHAREHOLDERS