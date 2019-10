Oct 7 (Reuters) - SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG:

* UPC TRANSACTION: SUNRISE WELCOMES ETHOS RECOMMENDATIONS

* SAYS VOTING RIGHTS AND PROXY ADVISOR ETHOS RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE NECESSARY CAPITAL INCREASE

* EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (“EGM”) ABOUT ACQUISITION OF UPC SWITZERLAND BY SUNRISE TO BE HELD ON 23 OCTOBER 2019

* ETHOS ALSO RECOMMENDS TO REJECT AGENDA POINTS FOR REMOVAL OF PETER KURER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, AND JESPER OVESEN, MEMBER OF BOARD AND CHAIRMAN OF AUDIT COMMITTEE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)