BRIEF-Sunrun Says On March 27, Unit Entered Into Amended Credit Agreement

March 29 (Reuters) - Sunrun Inc:

* SUNRUN - ON MARCH 27, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT ORIGINALLY ENTERED INTO IN JAN 2016 WITH VARIOUS LENDERS

* SUNRUN SAYS AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM DEC 2020 TO MARCH 27, 2023 - SEC FILING

* SUNRUN INC - AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS AVAILABILITY PERIOD FROM JANUARY 2019 TO MARCH 27, 2021

* SUNRUN SAYS AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWER TO INCREASE TOTAL LOAN COMMITMENTS AVAILABLE BY $290 MILLION TO $600 MILLION

* SUNRUN - AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWER TO INCREASE TOTAL LETTER OF CREDIT FACILITY COMMITMENTS BY $13 MILLION TO $20 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2J71696) Further company coverage: