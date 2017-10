Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sunsea Telecommunications Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost Hong Kong unit’s capital by $25 million

* Says Shenzhen unit, U.S. firm Ayla Networks plan to set up JV with registered capital at 100 million yuan ($15.18 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yfKzKU; bit.ly/2kIU4z8

($1 = 6.5860 Chinese yuan renminbi)