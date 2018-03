March 21 (Reuters) - Asetek A/S:

* SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000 SHARES IN ASETEK

* ‍POTENTIAL SALE WILL BE CONDUCTED BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING OFFERING TO NORWEGIAN AND INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS.​

* ‍SUNSTONE TECHNOLOGY VENTURES FUND 1 CONTEMPLATES SALE OF SHARES IN ASETEK REPRESENTING 6.26% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS IN ASETEK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)