BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel Investors Posts Q4 Adjusted FFO Per Share Of $0.26

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc:

* SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.26

* SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS - FOR Q1 OF 2020, COMPANY EXPECTS ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.16 TO $0.18

* SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS - FOR FY 2020, CO EXPECTS ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.95 TO $1.05

* SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS - COMPANY’S 2020 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY ADDITIONAL IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS, OR ANY OTHER VIRAL OR PANDEMIC INCIDENTS

* SUNSTONE- AS OF DATE HEREOF, TOTAL KNOWN REVENUE LOSS FROM CANCELATIONS RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS IS LESS THAN $1.0 MILLION; IS ISOLATED PRIMARILY TO Q1 OF 2020