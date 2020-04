April 23 (Reuters) - Suntar Eco-City Ltd:

* SUNTAR ECO-CITY LTD- UNIT ENTERED CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT WITH NORTH CHINA PHARMACEUTICAL CO

* SUNTAR ECO-CITY LTD - UNIT TO SUBSCRIBE 26% OF STAKE IN NORTH CHINA PHARMACEUTICAL HEBEI HUAWEI HEALTH INDUSTRY

* SUNTAR ECO-CITY LTD- DEAL FOR RMB21.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: