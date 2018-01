Jan 24 (Reuters) - Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust :

* QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$‍59.4 MILLION VERSUS S$60.7 MILLION

* ‍DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT OF 2.604 CENTS FOR 4Q 17 WAS 0.3% HIGHER THAN 4Q 16​‍​