May 3 (Reuters) - Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust :

* SUNTEC REIT MTN PTE. LTD TO ISSUE NOTES FOR S$100 MILLION AT 3.40 PER CENT DUE 2023

* NOTES WILL BE ISSUED AT ISSUE PRICE OF 100 PERCENT OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND IN DENOMINATIONS OF S$250,000