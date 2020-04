April 6 (Reuters) - Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust :

* SUNTEC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST- SUNTEC CITY WILL BE WAIVING RENTS OF ALL TENANTS IN MALL FROM 1 APRIL TO 30 APRIL 2020

* SUNTEC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - SUNTEC CITY COMMITTED TO PASS THROUGH FULL SAVINGS OF PROPERTY TAX REBATES TO ALL MALL TENANTS IN MAY 2020