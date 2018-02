Feb 14 (Reuters) - Suntrust Banks Inc:

* SUNTRUST BANKS INC - ALEEM GILLANI, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE FROM COMPANY IN Q2

* SUNTRUST BANKS INC - GILLANI WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY ALLISON DUKES, CURRENTLY HEAD OF COMMERCIAL BANKING, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: