BRIEF-SunTrust says confident in ability to achieve 2019 goal of delivering sub-60 pct efficiency ratio - Conf Call
#Market News
September 12, 2017 / 4:40 PM / in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - SunTrust Banks Inc

* SunTrust Banks - confident in ability to achieve 2019 goal of delivering a sub-60 pct efficiency ratio - Conf call

* SunTrust - as bank streamlines processes, reduces branch networks, leverage new tech, will reduce or redeploy headcount in certain areas - conf call

* SunTrust - As bank continues to execute consumer segment integration strategy, will have opportunities to reduce costs, meet more client needs - conf call

* SunTrust Banks - goal is for FY 2017 is to improve adjusted tangible efficiency ratio from 62 percent level in 2016 - conf call

* SunTrust Banks - “over time, we expect our charge-off ratio to normalize” - Conf call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
