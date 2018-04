BRIEF-Suntrust's Ex-Employee May Have Attempted To Print Information On About 1.5 Mln Clients

April 20 (Reuters) - SunTrust Banks Inc:

* SUNTRUST BANKS CFO SAYS EXPECT NET INTEREST MARGIN IN Q2 TO INCREASE BY 1 TO 3 BASIS POINTS , LARGELY AS RESULT OF MARCH RATE HIKE- CONF CALL

* SUNTRUST BANKS CFO SAYS FOR Q2 EXPECT INVESTMENT BANKING INCOME TO DEMONSTRATE SOLID SEQUENTIAL GROWTH- CONF CALL

* SUNTRUST-EX- EMPLOYEE, WHILE EMPLOYED AT SUNTRUST, MAY HAVE ATTEMPTED TO PRINT INFORMATION ON ABOUT 1.5 MILLION CLIENTS, SHARED WITH CRIMINAL 3RD PARTY-CONF CALL

* SUNTRUST SAYS BELIEVE INFORMATION INCLUDED NAMES AND ACCOUNT BALANCES, BUT DID NOT INCLUDE PERSONALLY INFORMATION -CONF CALL

* SUNTRUST SAYS WE'VE NOT IDENTIFIED SIGNIFICANT FRAUDULENT ACTIVITY REGARDING THE AFFECTED ACCOUNTS-CONF CALL