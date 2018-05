BRIEF-Sunwah International Q3 Loss Attributable To Shareholders Of $15.8 Million

May 15 (Reuters) - Sunwah International Ltd:

* SUNWAH INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES DECONSOLIDATION OF PRIMARY SUBSIDIARY AND REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SUNWAH INTERNATIONAL LTD - ANNOUNCED DECONSOLIDATION OF ITS INTEREST IN ITS PRINCIPAL INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY, SUNWAH KINGSWAY CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

* SUNWAH INTERNATIONAL - SHAREHOLDING IN SWK REDUCED FROM 43.31% TO 34.65% AS RESULT OF CO’S NON-PARTICIPATION IN SWK’S OPEN OFFER TO RAISE $18.23 MILLION

* SUNWAH INTERNATIONAL LTD - REPORTED A LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF $15.8 MILLION FOR Q3, VERSUS A GAIN OF $0.3 MILLION IN LAST YEAR’S COMPARABLE PERIOD

* SUNWAH INTERNATIONAL - DECONSOLIDATION OF CO’S INTEREST IN SWK MAY TRIGGER DELISTING REVIEW BY TSX BASED ON CO’S FINANCIALS AND/OR OPERATING RESULTS

* SUNWAH INTERNATIONAL - REVIEWING GROUP STRUCTURE AND ITS OPERATIONS IN ORDER TO MEET CONTINUING OBLIGATIONS OF TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE