Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sunway Bhd:

* ENTERES AGREEMENT WITH MAJORITY OWNERS OF BROOKVALE PARK TO BUY BROOKVALE PARK ‍​

* DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.59 BILLION RGT‍​

* PROPOSED PROJECT TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO EARNINGS OF CO FROM FY ENDING 31 DEC 2019 ONWARDS