Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust

* RHB Trustees entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Sunway Forum Hotel

* Deal for proposed acquisition of Sunway CLIO Property for total consideration of 340 million RGT to be entirely satisfied in cash

* Proposed acquisition not expected to have any material effect on earnings and DPU of co for FY ending 30 june 2018