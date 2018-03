March 19(Reuters) - Sunwoda Electronic Co Ltd

* Says co signs agreement to sell 15 percent stake in Shenzhen-based automation equipment firm to Guangdong Senssun Weighing Apparatus Group Ltd, for 72 million yuan

* Says co will hold 5 percent stake in the automation equipment firm, down from 20 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dm6udK

