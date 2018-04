April 27 (Reuters) - Sunworks Inc:

* SUNWORKS INC SAYS CO ENTERED INTO LOAN AGREEMENT WITH CROWDOUT CAPITAL, INC - SEC FILING

* SUNWORKS INC - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT CO ISSUED AN AGGREGATE OF $3.8 MILLION IN PROMISSORY NOTES

* SUNWORKS INC - LOAN AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2KmMHpJ) Further company coverage: