May 15 (Reuters) - Sunworks Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 6.3 PERCENT TO $13.4 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW FOR REMAINDER OF 2018.

* QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS OF $37.5 MILLION REPORTED FOR Q1 OF 2018 - AN INCREASE OF 45.9% VERSUS $25.7 MILLION REPORTED IN PRIOR YEAR Q1

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.07