March 28 (Reuters) - Sunworks Inc:

* SUNWORKS REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 20 PERCENT

* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS COMPANY TO BE PROFITABLE FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018

* SUNWORKS - NEW PROJECTS BOOKED IN Q1 ARE EXPECTED TO EXCEED $30 MILLION, WITH MAJORITY OF BOOKINGS EXPECTED TO CONVERT INTO INSTALLATION REVENUE IN 2018.