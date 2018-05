May 3 (Reuters) - SUOMEN HOIVATILAT OYJ:

* REG-SUOMEN HOIVATILAT OYJ: BUSINESS REVIEW JANUARY - MARCH 2018 (NOT AUDITED) RECORD NUMBER OF NEW CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS UNDERWAY

* Q1 SALES EUR 4.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ESTIMATES THAT ITS REVENUE WILL BE A MINIMUM OF EUR 17.5 MILLION IN 2018.

* 2018 OPERATING RESULT IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT 40% OF REVENUE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)