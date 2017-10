Sept 27 (Reuters) - Suominen Oyj

* SUOMINEN CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF THE TENDER OFFER FOR ITS NOTES DUE 2019, AND ALSO ANNOUNCES EFFECTIVE DATE OF AMENDMENTS TO BE MADE IN THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ITS NOTES DUE 2019

* ‍AT TENDER DEADLINE VALID TENDER AND VOTING INSTRUCTIONS OF EUR 59.3 MILLION IN NOMINAL AMOUNT OF NOTES HAS BEEN RECEIVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)