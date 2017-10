Sept 25 (Reuters) - SUOMINEN OYJ:

* SUOMINEN CORPORATION ISSUES EUR 85 MILLION BOND

* ‍BOND MATURES ON 3 OCTOBER 2022, IT CARRIES A FIXED ANNUAL INTEREST AT RATE OF 2.50 PERCENT AND HAS AN ISSUE PRICE OF 100.00 PERCENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)