Dec 13 (Reuters) - Suominen Oyj:

* REG-SUOMINEN EXPECTS WEAK PROFITABILITY FOR Q4, GUIDANCE REMAINS INTACT

* - NEW PRODUCTION LINE AT BETHUNE, SC, USA PLANT IS STILL IN RAMP-UP PHASE

* ‍ANTICIPATES THAT OPERATING PROFIT OF LAST QUARTER OF 2017 WILL BE WEAK.​

* REPEATS ITS ESTIMATE AND EXPECTS THAT FOR FULL YEAR 2017, ITS NET SALES WILL IMPROVE FROM YEAR 2016