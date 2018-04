April 26 (Reuters) - Suominen Oyj:

* REG-SUOMINEN CORPORATION, INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY 1-31 MARCH 2018: SALES VOLUMES CONTINUED TO GROW, NET SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT DECLINED

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 106.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 112.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REPEATS ITS ESTIMATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)