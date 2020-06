BRIEF-Super Group Eleven Months Revenue From Ops 11.9% Below

June 25 (Reuters) - Super Group Ltd:

* SUPER GROUP LTD - FOR ELEVEN MONTHS TO 31 MAY 2020 REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS OF R31 425.4 MILLION WAS 11.9% BELOW PRIOR COMPARABLE PERIOD

* SUPER GROUP LTD - FOR ELEVEN MONTHS TO 31 MAY 2020 OPERATING PROFITS OF R1 463.5 MILLION WERE R884.2 MILLION LOWER THAN PRIOR PERIOD

* SUPER GROUP LTD - MAJOR FOCUS FOR NEXT SIX MONTHS WILL BE ON MINIMISING IMPACT OF RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED DUE TO COVID-19

* SUPER GROUP LTD - HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS) FOR ELEVEN MONTHS TO MAY 2020 ARE 166.8 CENTS

* SUPER GROUP LTD - HEPS FY TO JUNE EXPECTED TO BE MORE THAN 50%(186.9 CENTS PER SHARE) AND BASIC EPS MORE THAN 65%(234.5 CENTS PER SHARE) BELOW YEAR AGO

* SUPER GROUP LTD - EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) FOR ELEVEN MONTHS TO MAY 2020 ARE 133.5 CENTS