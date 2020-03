BRIEF-Super Retail Group Says All Of Group's Australian Stores Continue To Trade

March 26 (Reuters) - Super Retail Group Ltd:

* ALL OF GROUP’S AUSTRALIAN STORES CONTINUE TO TRADE

* CLOSED ITS SUPERCHEAP AUTO AND MACPAC STORES IN NEW ZEALAND FOR A MINIMUM PERIOD OF FOUR WEEKS

* DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN SUSPENDED

* SECURED CREDIT APPROVAL FOR NEW $100 MILLION BILATERAL LIQUIDITY FACILITY WITH ANZ BANK

* GIVEN UNCERTAINTY REGARDING DURATION OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC , DECIDED TO CANCEL FY20 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 21.5 CENTS PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK FOR SALES FOR BALANCE OF YEAR NOW HIGHLY UNCERTAIN

* GIVEN EVOLVING SITUATION, SUPER RETAIL GROUP IS NOT IN POSITION TO PROVIDE ESTIMATE OF FINANCIAL IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON GROUP’S RESULTS

* GUIDANCE AS TO H2 EBIT CONTRIBUTION OF MACPAC TO GROUP’S PERFORMANCE IS WITHDRAWN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: