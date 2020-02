Feb 20 (Reuters) - Super Retail Group Ltd:

* THERE IS NO EXPECTATION OF MATERIAL IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS ON AVAILABILITY OF PRODUCT IN SHORT TERM GIVEN CURRENT INVENTORY LEVELS

* EXPECTS UNALLOCATED COSTS IN H2 WILL BE LOWER THAN IN H1

* MACPAC H2 EBIT WILL BE HIGHER THAN $5.5M DELIVERED IN PRIOR COMPARATIVE PERIOD