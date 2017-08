BRIEF-Supercom reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

July 31 (Reuters) - Supercom Ltd

* Supercom reports 50% revenue growth, 70% gross margin improvement, and positive EBITDA in second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Supercom Ltd qtrly revenue of $7.5 million compared to $5.0 million, an increase of 50%

* Supercom Ltd - re-affirms revenue for full year 2017 will surpass $35 million

* Qtrly net inventories $6.2 million versus about $6 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04