April 12 (Reuters) - Supercom Ltd:

* SUPERCOM SECURES NEW CONTRACT TO DEPLOY ELECTRONIC MONITORING SUITE IN EASTERN TEXAS

* CONTRACT TO PROVIDE PURESECURITY EM SUITE OF GPS & HOME DETENTION OFFENDER TRACKING & MONITORING SOLUTIONS

* SUPERCOM LTD HAS RECEIVED INITIAL ORDERS UNDER AGREEMENT AND EXPECTS FOLLOW-ON ORDERS TO RAMP UP OVER TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: