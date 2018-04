April 3 (Reuters) - Superdry PLC:

* CFO DESIGNATE AND DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT ED BARKER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON 16 APRIL 2018​

* ‍ED BARKER WILL BE APPOINTED A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY AND WILL HAVE TITLE CFO DESIGNATE​

* ‍NICK WHARTON WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY AND SUPERDRY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER UNTIL 16 JULY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)