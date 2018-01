Jan 23 (Reuters) - Superdry Plc:

* ‍NICK WHARTON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS INDICATED HIS DESIRE TO RETIRE IN ORDER TO PURSUE A PLURAL CAREER​

* ‍HE WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY ED BARKER, CURRENTLY DIRECTOR OF GROUP FINANCE, AND PREVIOUSLY INTERIM CFO AT J SAINSBURY

* BARKER WILL BE APPOINTED CFO ON A DATE TO BE CONFIRMED IN THE SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018