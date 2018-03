March 27 (Reuters) - Superdry Plc:

* ‍JULIAN DUNKERTON, ONE OF FOUNDERS OF SUPERDRY, HAS INFORMED BOARD THAT HE WISHES TO LEAVE COMPANY​

* ‍JULIAN WILL BE STEPPING DOWN FROM HIS POSITION AS A DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM 31 MARCH 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: