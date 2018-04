April 5 (Reuters) - Superior Drilling Products Inc:

* SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH BAKER HUGHES OILFIELD OPERATIONS

* SDP WILL NOW SERVE AN EXPANDED MARKET THROUGHOUT U.S.

* DEAL ALLOWS MODIFICATIONS IN EVENT OF MARKET DETERIORATION, EITHER PARTY HAS RIGHT TO CANCEL DEAL WITH 6 MONTHS’ NOTICE

* YEAR VENDOR DEAL WITH BAKER HUGHES OILFIELD OPERATIONS, LLC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: