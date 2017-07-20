FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Superior Drilling Products reports Q2 preliminary revenue nearly quadrupled over prior-year period
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Superior Drilling Products reports Q2 preliminary revenue nearly quadrupled over prior-year period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Superior Drilling Products Inc

* Superior Drilling Products reports second quarter 2017 preliminary revenue nearly quadrupled over prior-year period; increases 2017 revenue expectations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $14 million to $16 million

* Superior Drilling Products Inc - ‍increased our full-year revenue estimate by 20% at midpoint​

* Superior Drilling Products Inc - announced preliminary unaudited revenue of approximately $3.7 million to $4.0 million for Q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $3.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $13.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.