May 11 (Reuters) - Superior Energy Services Inc:

* SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR $500.0 MILLION 7.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

* SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: