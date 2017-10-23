FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Superior Energy Services entered fifth amended and restated credit agreement on Oct 20 - SEC filing​
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2017 / 9:31 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Superior Energy Services entered fifth amended and restated credit agreement on Oct 20 - SEC filing​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Superior Energy Services Inc

* Superior Energy Services - co entered into a fifth amended and restated credit agreement dated as of October 20, 2017 - SEC filing​

* Superior Energy Services Inc - ‍agreement provides for a $300.0 million asset-based secured revolving credit facility ​

* Superior Energy Services Inc - ‍credit facility will mature on October 20, 2022​

* Superior Energy Services - ‍new revolving credit facility replaced SESI's existing $300 million revolving credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2hZFa2N) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.