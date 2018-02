BRIEF-Superior Energy Services Posts Q4 Adj. Loss $0.33/Shr From Continuing Operations

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Superior Energy Services Inc:

* SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $497 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES - ‍ RECORDED A PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $76.5 MILLION DURING Q4 DUE TO ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX ACT​

* ‍SOLD LESS PROPPANT DURING Q4, WHICH IMPACTED REVENUE

* ‍REVENUE WAS LOWER IN GULF OF MEXICO, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER COMPLETION SERVICES ACTIVITY​

* ‍ A GULF OF MEXICO SUBSEA WELL INTERVENTION PROJECT WAS SUSPENDED AFTER A SUBCONTRACTED CONTROL SYSTEM FAILED​

* ‍ EXPECT TO RESUME COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018 FOR GULF OF MEXICO SUBSEA WELL INTERVENTION PROJECT​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.32, REVENUE VIEW $509.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S