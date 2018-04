April 24 (Reuters) - Superior Energy Services Inc:

* SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.39 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $482.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $492.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.34 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $8.1 MILLION, PRIMARILY RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING CHARGES DURING Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: