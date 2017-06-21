FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Superior Gold announces approval to commence Hermes development
#Market News
June 21, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Superior Gold announces approval to commence Hermes development

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Superior Gold Inc:

* Superior Gold - received approval from department of mines and petroleum of Western Australia to commence development and operation of Hermes project

* Superior Gold - final environmental approval for Hermes Project included clearing permit, is valid from July 1, 2017

* Superior Gold Inc - in near term, co is focused on re-establishing plutonic gold operations capable of producing 100,000 ounces of gold annually

* Superior Gold Inc - company has liquidity available to execute on its near-term growth and exploration strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

