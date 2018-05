May 15 (Reuters) - Superior Gold Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* PRODUCED 19,232 OUNCES OF GOLD, INCLUDING 5,054 OF PRE-COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OUNCES FROM HERMES IN Q1

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $0.02