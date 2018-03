BRIEF-Superior Gold Inc Reports Qtrly Basic Adjusted Loss Per Share Of $0.02

March 14 (Reuters) - Superior Gold Inc:

* SUPERIOR GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* SUPERIOR GOLD INC - SOLD 20,029 OUNCES OF GOLD AT AN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE OF $1,276 PER OUNCE IN QUARTER

* SUPERIOR GOLD INC - FOR Q4, PLUTONIC GOLD MINE PRODUCED 20,197 OUNCES OF GOLD VERSUS 21,621 OUNCES OF GOLD PRODUCED IN Q3

* SUPERIOR GOLD INC - QTRLY BASIC ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* SUPERIOR GOLD INC - TOTAL CASH COSTS OF $1,020 PER OUNCE SOLD IN QUARTER

* SUPERIOR GOLD - IN NEAR TERM, TO RE-ESTABLISH PLUTONIC GOLD OPERATIONS AS STABLE GOLD PRODUCER CAPABLE OF PRODUCING AT LEAST 100,000 OUNCES OF GOLD ANNUALLY

* SUPERIOR GOLD INC - ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST OF $1,118 PER OUNCE SOLD IN QUARTER

* SUPERIOR GOLD INC - QTRLY REVENUE $25.6 MILLION