Dec 11 (Reuters) - Superior Industries International Inc :

* SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES - ON DEC 5, CO ENTERED DOMINATION AND PROFIT LOSS TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH UNIWHEELS

* SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES SAYS AS PER TERMS OF DPLTA, UNIT SUPERIOR AG TO BUY FURTHER TENDERED SHARES FOR EUR 62.18/SHARE - SEC FILING

* SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES - FOR EACH SHARE THAT IS NOT TENDERED, SUPERIOR AG WILL PAY AN ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF EURO 3.23 AS LONG AS DPLTA IS IN EFFECT